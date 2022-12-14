SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

22News spoke with school administrators in Springfield, the state’s second-largest district, about what’s changed and they say many security advancements have come about from new technology.

Azell Cavaan, Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public School says that school security has been a priority ever since Columbine, and reinforced by Sandy Hook, which had an impact on many educators in the district because of how close it occurred. She added that advancements in technology have improved security in the district that oversees more than 23,000 children.

“As a school district, it doesn’t get any easier for us in terms of working to keep students safer, you must always learn how to always be on guard to learn what’s new. Our security department is always going to training and advancements and just staying on the cutting edge, what’s coming down the pike, what’s new and available. We always say the only the more important than teaching and learning is safety and security,” said Cavaan.

Cavaan added that the district also stays on top of running drills with students. They have also employed identikits, a key part of the entry protocol that provides a digital record of who enters any school building. Springfield also has a locked door policy at all its buildings, which has been in place for decades.