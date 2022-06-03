WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered the most dangerous time of the year for teen drivers.

It’s considered to be the 100 deadliest days of summer. Between 2011 and 2020, more than 7,000 people have died in crashes involving teen drivers in the US. Experts say many of these accidents are due to impaired or distracted driving, as well as inexperience behind the wheel.

22News spoke to people about what drivers should keep in mind before taking the driver’s seat.

“A lot of teen drivers out there don’t really take it seriously, especially like texting and you know drinking and driving and coming back from parties so I think paying attention 100 percent is the most important thing while driving for anybody,” said Alex Papuga of West Springfield.

To make sure you don’t become another statistic, experts say always wearing a seat belt, practice defensive driving, and never drink and drive.