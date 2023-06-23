SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With summer here, speeding is more of a concern, especially for pedestrians, bicyclists, and those on motorized bikes.

These ongoing concerns, just one day after a teenager riding a moped was hit by a car in Springfield. The 17-year-old remains in serious condition Friday night.

Triple A reports that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days”. A representative told 22News that now is the time to slow down, and watch your speed, to reduce the number of crashes we’ll see this summer.

“Be aware that a pedestrian can appear at any given moment oftentimes at night, especially in not well-lit areas. Getting in the car with a mindset you’re going to be safe and look out for other users,” explained Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “Right, there is the best thing to do to be safe and prevent tragedy.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding caused about more than 12,000 deaths in 2021.