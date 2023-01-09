SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although we haven’t seen much snow yet this season, Springfield is ready to take on that challenge when the flakes start flying.

The Springfield Public Works Department has lined up more than 100 private plow operators to push back the elements no matter how much snow eventually falls this winter.

DPW Director Chris Cignoli told 22News his strategy for lining up all the help he’ll need when the snow piles up across the city, “One of the things we did this year, we also added an incentive, $500 if people signed up to fight all the storms. Even today, people want to sign up.”

Unfortunately for those plow drivers, there doesn’t look like there will be any snow in the near future.