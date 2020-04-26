1,000+ test positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health; over 5,000 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, Baystate Health has confirmed over 1,000 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the latest report, Baystate Heath has tested 5,223 individuals. Of those tested, 4,166 have come back negative and 1,012 were positive. A total of 45 tests are still pending results. Results have decreased from 24 percent to 19.7 percent.

Baystate Health is currently caring for 126 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in critical care units. 17 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus. Again, the number has increased due to expanded testing.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals: