$10,000 a month for 10 years lottery ticket sold to Southwick resident

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick resident is a $10,000 a month for 10 years winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Decade of Dollars” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Wilson Fuller of Southwick has claimed $10,000 a month for 10 years (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Decade of Dollars” game on March 29. Wilson received his first year of payments totaling $120,000 (before taxes) and will receive the remainder of his prize in monthly payments.

Wilson bought his ticket from Westfield Food Mart, located at 278 Elm Street in Westfield. The retailer will get a $12,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Decade of Dollars” is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.