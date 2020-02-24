$100,000 grant presented to Baystate Noble to help opioid epidemic

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A grant was presented to Baystate Noble Hospital in an effort to help fight the opioid epidemic.

State Representative John Velis met with the president of Baystate Noble Hospital, Ron Bryant to present a $100,000 grant for substance use programs.

The goal of the programs will be to provide drug abuse prevention, intervention, and recovery services.

According to Mass.gov, in 2019, DPH estimates that the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths has stabilized compared with 2018. The rate for 2019 represents an estimated 5% decrease from 2016.