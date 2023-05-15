WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A winning Mass Cash ticket was sold at a West Springfield gas station on Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold at a Pride gas station in West Springfield. In order to win the top prize of $100,000, the ticket must match all five numbers.

Saturday winning numbers: 12-13-15-30-34

The person that bought the winning ticket has one year to claim the reward. So far this month, there have been 19 winning Mass Cash tickets sold in Massachusetts, but this is the first one sold in western Massachusetts. On Thursday, 12 winning Mass Cash tickets were sold, including eight from the same package store in Methuen.

Mass Cash was launched in 1991. Tickets are $1 each, players select five numbers between 1-35 or choose Quic Pic for random numbers for a chance to win $100,000. The drawings are held every day at 9 p.m.