104th Fighter Wing cancels Westfield International Air Show due to COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 104th Fighter Wing officials have decided to cancel the 2021 Westfield International Air Show and Barnes Air National Guard Base Open House due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Barnes Air National Guard made the announcement in a news release sent to 22News Wednesday morning.

The scheduled Air Show, which was to feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, was originally scheduled for August 14-15, 2021.

“Here at the 104th Fighter Wing, the health and safety of our community and our Barnestormers is our top priority. We understand what the Air Show means to the 104th and the surrounding communities. Making the decision to cancel this community event was difficult but necessary. Thank you for your unwavering support of the 104th Fighter Wing. We look forward to the next opportunity that we can safely host another Air Show and Open House here,” said Maj. Stephen ‘Steagle’ Mindek, Project Officer for the scheduled 2021 Air Show.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the 104th Fighter Wing is made up of highly trained personnel ready to provide Air Superiority on-demand anywhere in the world with 21 assigned F-15C Eagle Aircraft. The Wing is always on call for emergency response to include security, logistics, communications, explosive ordnance disposal, firefighting, and medical support to the nation and Commonwealth of Massachusetts.