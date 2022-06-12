WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was certainly an emotional day for the “Barnstormers” as three different changes of command took place in one day at the Barnes Air National Guard Base Sunday.

The 104th Fighter Wing now has a new leader. Colonel Tom Sling Bladen handed over his role to Colonel David Moon Halasi-jun.

The 104th Mission Support went over to Lieutenant Colonel Andrew St. Jean. And lastly, the 104th Maintenance Group received Lieutenant Colonel Steve Reynolds.

Over 1000 airmen, friends, family, state and city representatives were present to mark this shift in command.

The change of command marks a new shift in leadership for the base. 104th Fighter Wing Colonel David “Moon” Halasi-kun spoke to 22News about the significance of the event.

“To put into practice everything that I’ve learned over the last 25 years of my career and this is the culmination,” said Col. Halasi-kun. “This is the capstone of 20 years of flying fighter aircraft, of deploying around the world, of caring, and loving all these airmen that are inside of this hanger, and making sure they have every right that they need to be successful.”

The new commanders enter their new roles with optimism and hope.

And with a strong team behind them in order to continue to run the base and their teams smoothly during these trying times amid growing tension in the world.