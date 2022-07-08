WESTFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP) – Residents in Westfield can expect to see more flights overhead as the Barnes Air National Guard base will be increasing flight operations to the 104th Fighter Wing.

The public affairs manager for the guard base says this increase will happen outside of standard operating hours including weekend and night flying sorties and is not part of the normal training cycle.

The fighter wing is prepared for logistics, communications, medical support, and is on-call for these services 24/7.