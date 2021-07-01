104th Fighter Wing to conduct flyover July 4th in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing will be conducting a flyover on July 4th in Springfield.

According to Barnes Air National Guard Base, F-15C Eagles from the 104th Fighter Wing will be flying over Springfield around 7:10 p.m. this Sunday. Fireworks are also scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Memorial Bridge in Springfield Sunday for the Star Spangled Springfield event.

The jets will also be conducting a flyover on July 10th in Holyoke and Southwick. Barnes said the flyover will be seen over Mt. Tom around 10:20 a.m. and over a Southwick Motocross event around 1:00 p.m.