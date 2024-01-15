WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday night, the 104th Fighter Wing, based out of Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, is scheduled to conduct night training flights every night through Friday.

These flights help pilots stay current with Air Force regulations as part of their training.

The pilots will be trained on both critical homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills, according to a news release from Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The 104th Fighter Wing has highly trained personnel that is ready to provide Air Superiority on-demand anywhere with 21 assigned F-15C Eagle Aircraft. They are trained to provide 24/7 Aerospace Control Alert, providing armed F-15 fighters ready to scramble at a moment’s notice to protect the northeast United States from any airborne threat, security for one-quarter of the nation’s population, and over one-third of the Gross Domestic Product.