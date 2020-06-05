104th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime flying operations

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fighter jets from the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard base are scheduled to conduct night flying training over the next few weeks.

Residents in the Pioneer Valley may see or hear F-15 Eagles taking off and landing until at night.

Pilots and maintenance airmen are required to conduct night flying operations to stay current on their required mission-critical training.

It is part of the fighter wing’s mission to provide armed fighters ready to scramble in a moment’s notice to protect the Northeast from any airborne threat. The unit is responsible for protecting a quarter of the country’s population.