104th Fighter Wing to receive 10th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing is scheduled to receive its 10th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Sunday morning in Westfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the award ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the main base. The 10th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is recognized for its mission accomplishments from November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2018.

During that period, members of the 104th Fighter Wing deployed over 250 personnel and aircraft to the European theatre in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve for three months.

“I am extremely proud of all of our dedicated and hardworking Airmen who work every day to make the 104th Fighter Wing the most respected fighter wing in the Combat Air Force.

This is their award and it is a fitting tribute to their accomplishments while deployed and while accomplishing the missions at home.”

Col Peter T. Green III, Wing Commander, 104th Fighter Wing

