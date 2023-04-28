DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WWLP) — An F-15C Eagle is the newest display to join the collection at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The Eagle flew in from Barnes Air National Guard in Westfield by 104th Fighter Wing Maj. Matthew ‘Beast’ Tanis on Tuesday. This specific bird was part of a bombing campaign of the former Yugoslavia in 1999 during the Kosovo War where it received the first double MiG-29 Fulcrum kill. The F-15 has two stars painted on its side for its historic feat.

During one of those missions, Captain Jeff “Claw” Hwang identified two enemy targets, fired two missiles from 16 miles out and confirmed the plane’s first double MiG-29 kill in the same engagement.

This F-15C Eagle, the newest exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, was part of a bombing campaign of the former Yugoslavia in 1999 during the Kosovo War.

The F-15C has more air-to-air victories than any other American Fighter Jet since the Vietnam War.

Barnes Air National Guard is preparing for retire their F-15 fleet for the new F-35A aircraft. The base will be receiving 18 new aircraft in 2026. The new fighter jets are considered the world’s most advanced multi-role fighters.

The 104th Fighter Wing is charged with ensuring the protection of New England and New York but also is an important part of the community in Westfield, employing about a thousand people.