104th Wing to perform flyover at Boston Pops Fourth of July celebration

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing will perform an F-15 flyover at the Boston Pops Independence Day Celebration Thursday in Boston.

The F-15s will leave Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield and get to Boston in less than 20 minutes on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the F-15’s, which are based at the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, will fly in formation at 8:15 p.m. to serve as a symbol of air power and patriotism.

The July 4th flyover has been a tradition for the 104th fighter wing for many years. In the past, they haven’t been able to perform if the unit is deployed.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to our community especially here in Massachusetts where our nation was born in Boston and then for the guard many people don’t this but Salem was our first muster for the national guard,” said Colonel Tom Bladen, vice commander of the 104th Fighter Wing.

Col. Bladen also added that it’s important to remember the men and women that are currently serving the country and not able to celebrate at home with friends and family.

The celebration will take place at the Esplanade.

In addition to the flyover, members of the base’s Communications Flight and Security Forces Squadron will travel to Boston to help with inter-agency command and law enforcement operations.