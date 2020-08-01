106-year-old COVID-19 survivor gets birthday surprise in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In the wake of coronavirus dangers, many have developed creative ways of celebrating birthdays while maintaining a safe social distance.

106-year-old Anna Jasmine watched with delight at Heritage Hall East in Agawam, as well wishers paraded by Saturday wishing her the happiest of birthdays.

This was an especially gratifying event since Anna’s recovery from the Covid-19 infection. Anna’s niece, Darlene Handy, is so proud of what Anna has accomplished during her long life.

“She first went to work when she was 14-years-old, and that wasn’t like a paper job, it was for a family in Westfield, as a child care provider,” Handy told 22News.

Anna has outlived most of her 13 siblings as she lives her life with a positive attitude that has made her many friends over the years.

“She loves life, she believes life is short even though she’s 106-years-old and she believes in eating all her vegetables, loving your family and friends,” Handy continued.

Anna can look back on overcoming so much, including the coronavirus to celebrate her 106th birthday among friends and family.