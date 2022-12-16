SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the weather, one local community is feeling extra merry and bright tonight. Holiday cheer brought area officials and residents together for an annual tree lighting in Springfield.

It was all part of the 10th annual Park Edge Neighborhood Watch Association Christmas Tree Lighting. The tree sits on the island terrace at the intersection of Texel Drive and Trafton Road in the city’s Forest Park Neighborhood. This night is especially meaningful for Mayor Sarno who was also in attendance. The terrace was dedicated in memory of the mayors parents last year.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “It brings back a a lot of great memories, not only celebrating them, but celebrating this great neighborhood. All the residents are very tight knit that come out, and I’m very deeply appreciative of my cousin Patsy keeping this legacy going.”

Sheriff Nick Cocchi also among attendees and another familiar face. Santa Claus himself taking a little break from all his Christmas prep! Neighborhood residents Patsy and Michelle Izzo, have been keeping this family friendly event going for the community for the last decade.