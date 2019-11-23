10th annual Service Above Self Luncheon held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Hundreds of people attended the 10th annual Service Above Self Luncheon at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this year’s honorees are Bob and Chris Hurley and the Jimmy Fund Golf Committee of Western Massachusetts.

Bob Hurley was recognized for his commitment to youth basketball. Hurley coached 26 teams to state championships at St. Anthony High School In New Jersey and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

“Service above self is the motto of rotary so we develop this luncheon and award ceremony to look for people who meet that goal and put service above themselves.” -Bert Carter, President of the Springfield Rotary Club

The Jimmy Fund Golf Committee of Western Massachusetts was also recognized at Friday’s ceremony. Every year the organization holds a charity golf tournament which has raised close to $12 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.