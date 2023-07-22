SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 10th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Parade will be held on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, the Second Line New Orleans parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m. from City Hall and will proceed to Stearns Square where there Mayor Domenic Sarno will bring greetings.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Kristin Neville, Evan Plotkin, Ray Berry, and the Blues to Green team for the parade.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to once again join Evan Plotkin and Kristin Neville from the Blues to Green Inc. to kick off of our amazing Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. This wonderful and high-energy event will showcase some tremendous talent and the great mosaic and diversity of Springfield, the area, and all of New England. This iconic Second Line Parade features smooth New Orleans flavor music and dance as we make our way to Stearns Square for an afternoon and evening filled with a great lineup of music.”