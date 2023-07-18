SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the rain, the city of Springfield jazzed things up Tuesday night, celebrating the kick off event for the 10th Annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival!

City and festival leaders gathered at Tower Square in Springfield to commemorate the event that draws in thousands of music enthusiasts each year.

A diverse lineup of musical performances will be showcased during three days of music, art, and community building. “It stems from a love of this music, care and respect for the individuals in this community that have birthed it and passed it from generation to generation. Shaped it and expressed themselves through it. Found strength and freedom and meaning, bringing us all together and bringing us joy,” says Festival Co-Founder Kristin Neville.

Musical performances will span from jazz, blues, to Latin and African music genres, and the 10th annual jazz festival will take place this Thursday July 20 and go through this Saturday, July 22.