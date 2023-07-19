WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At the Futures Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game, the Westfield Starfires had 11 players selected for various events, including eight for the game. A two-day event will be held at Centennial Field in Burlington, Vermont from July 24 to 25.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Major League scouts will be able to watch players showcase their skills on Scout Day, along with the league’s Home Run Derby. Shayne Audet, Luke Yuhasz, and Corey Zientek are Westfield’s Scout Day participants, and Nick Serce will be Westfield’s Home Run Derby entry.

There will be an All-Star Game on July 25, pitting Team Mountain against Team Lake, in reference to Burlington’s location in the northern part of Vermont. Teams were selected by the league’s general managers.

Team Mountain will have most of Westfield’s players. There will be four pitchers Ryan Bailey, Joe Espinola, Trey Yesu, and Kevin Zarnoch Jr., plus catchers J.D. Jones and Serce, and outfielder Kiernan Caffrey. Jay Bant will be on Team Lake.

With 171, Audet is the all-time strikeout leader in the Futures League, including 113 in a Starfires uniform between 2021-23. He’ll play his graduate year at Penn State after completing his undergraduate degree at New England College.

Yuhasz is a rising sophomore at Louisiana-Lafayette. In 50 at-bats, the 6-foot-5 outfielder has a .280 average with a .368 on-base percentage, showing off speed and power with two doubles, two triples, and three home runs.

Coastal Carolina University is Zientek’s next stop after completing his undergraduate career at the University of Scranton. With four doubles, three triples, and four home runs to go with a .390 on-base percentage, he’s hitting .275 for the Starfires.

Serce has a Westfield record for 10 home runs. As a rising senior, he just transferred from Alfred State University to American International College and has a .410 on-base percentage, 23 walks, and 30 RBIs this year.

Credit: Westfield Starfires

Serce’s Alfred State teammate Bailey has baffled opponents all season. He leads the FCBL with 52 strikeouts and has a 2.85 earned run average, second among qualifiers.

Espinola, a rising senior at Westfield State University, has been a force in the bullpen. Across 15 appearances, he’s allowed just eight earned runs while fanning 27.

In the fall, Yesu will be a sophomore at Bridgewater State University. Despite splitting time between the rotation and bullpen, he’s been reliable in both roles, posting a 3.17 earned run average in 34 innings and wins in each of his last two starts.

Zarnoch is returning to the FCBL All-Star Game after being picked in 2022. As a rising senior at Worcester State University, he’s thrown 40.2 innings across eight starts and has a 2-1 record with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

A .328 hitter in 21 games in Westfield, Jones will play his junior season at Rutgers University after playing two seasons at the University of Miami. In the league, he has a .467 on-base percentage with 14 walks and just five strikeouts.

Caffrey, a rising junior from South Windsor, Connecticut, has picked up right where he left off last year. He hits .316, fourth in the league among qualified hitters, and reaches base at a .431 clip.

Credit: Westfield Starfires

As a rising junior at Monmouth University, Bant has 35 hits in 84 at-bats, ranking 11th in the FCBL. With a .417 batting average and a .473 on-base percentage, he has five doubles and two home runs.

The FCBL’s Fan Vote will add two more players to the roster. Each team nominated one player, and the top two vote-getters will go to Burlington, next Tuesday. Yuhasz is up as the Starfires nominee.