11-year-old Longmeadow girl wants unique birthday present

LONGMEADOW, Mass.(WWLP) – A birthday is usually a time to receive gifts but this day had a different meaning for an 11-year old from Longmeadow.

Instead of asking for presents on her 11th birthday, Harper Ringbloom asked her friends to bring canned good donations for Rachel’s Table.

Rachel’s Table rescues unwanted food and donates it to 40 different agencies that fight hunger in western Massachusetts. Harper told 22News why she thinks of others on a day that’s supposed to be about her.

She said, “Some years I just don’t need anything most of the time. When Christmas comes I don’t even know what I want because I don’t need anything at all, so I think it’s a nice way to give to others.”

Harper said she wants to continue asking for donations on her birthday and plans to join the teen board at Rachel’s Table.

