1105 Main St. property for sale after closing last year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The restaurant, 1105 Main Street, the former site of the Hofbrauhaus, closed late last year.

We spoke with Jeremy Casey on Friday from SR Commercial who said they acquired the listing last November.

The building and business, including the liquor license, are currently for sale.

Casey told 22News they’ve had a lot of interest in the property and a few offers but the property is still on the market.

1105 Main the latest restaurant on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield to close its doors.

Just last week, the White Hut Restaurant shut down. And in 2018, the Monte Carlo closed its doors.

To check out the listing click here.