1199SEIU home care workers rally in Springfield for better pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home and childcare workers joined forces in Springfield on Tuesday to rally for fair compensation.

Dozens of workers marched through Springfield to raise awareness and they told 22News they deserve better working conditions.

“We bring everything to our job because we take care of our consumers, and we give them more than 100 percent of ourselves,” said Minerva LeBron, a personal care attendant.

Workers from the home care union 1199SEIU are demanding better pay, more job openings, and that their workers are not forgotten about when it comes to federal funding.

“We’ve been working through this pandemic and yet we are also the people most forgotten,” said Rebecca Gutman, vice president of home care, 1199SEIU. “Most home care workers are women if color black, brown Asian Pacific Islander women and we are saying we are here pay attention to us and invest in us as workers and invest in the people we care for.”

Springfield is just 1 of 24 cities that had care workers fighting for change. It is part of a nationwide effort to put pressure on Washington to allocate millions of dollars to home caregiver funding. Organizers say that pressure starts locally.

“Stand for us and continue giving us that support and know that we are out there when that bill any bill comes by actually go through it and call your legislators and let them know that you need to support your patient care assistants,” said Candejah Pink, another personal care assistant.

In addition to the march, the rally featured a number of speakers as well as a mobile vaccination clinic that was open to all attendees and the surrounding community.