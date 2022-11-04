HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee is hosting its 11th annual “Black Tie & Sneakers” Gala on Friday.

This event is presented by Chicopee Savings Charitable Foundation and serves the club as its largest fundraiser of the year, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.

This year, 300 people are expected at this event, where guests can enjoy a sit-down dinner, dancing to Ready, Set, Go, lavish raffle baskets, an Aura photo booth, cigars, and a live auction. The Mistress of Ceremonies for this year will be Sydney Levin-Epstein and the Auctioneer will be Jason Levine of Jason L. Levine Law, P.C.

Guests can enter a contest for the best sneakers that will be included this year, and guests can register as they arrive, and the top three sneakers will walk the runway for the audience to decide 1st place. Tickets are $60 per person and will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House.

If you are interested in attending, contact Lynn Morrissette, Marketing & Development Director at lynnm@bgcchicopee.org. “This will be a fun and meaningful night out with friends, loved ones, and the community, you will not want to miss it!” said Morrissette.