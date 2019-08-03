11th annual Kid’s Safety Expo at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An event to raise awareness and educate the public on ways to keep children safe is being held at the basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the 11th annual Kid’s Safety Expo starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until Noon. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Action ambulance and American Medical Response will be doing a number of safety demonstrations and people will also have access to safety services such as:

Dental impressions

DNA cheek swabs

Videotaping and fingerprinting from MYCHIP that will be packaged up for parents to take home

The event is sponsored by a number of local businesses.

The first 500 children who attend the event will receive bicycle helmets.

22News Reporter Sydney Snow is covering the event and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 6:00 p.m.