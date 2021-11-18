11th annual Service Above Self Awards luncheon held at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was the 11th annual Service Above Self Awards luncheon, hosted by the Springfield Rotary Club at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Locally, Tom and Kit Dennis, representing the Dennis Group, are refurbishing a historic building in downtown Springfield. As one of the largest employer’s in Springfield, they’ve also contributed to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, helping them design their new food bank in Chicopee.

Frank Colaccino, Chair of the Service Above Self Awards luncheon, told 22News, “these people spend their time, they volunteer, they contribute money to non-profits all around our community and we need to do that and we need to recognize these people and that’s what this event is for.”

The Rotary Club is an organization 1.4 million members strong and is about coming together and creating lasting change. They also honored their national honoree Tamika Catchings.