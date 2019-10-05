11th annual Take Steps Walk raises money for Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 11th annual Take Steps Walk for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation took place early Saturday in Wesfield.

Hundreds of people showed up to Stanley Park in Westfield for the 11th Take Steps Walk hosted by the Crohns & Colitis Foundation.

“Take Steps is really a year round campaign, so as soon as event day is over we start planning for the next one,” said Event Director Colleen Marfione.

Participants raised over $29,000 for the foundation as of the start of the walk Saturday morning. The money goes towards research for a cure.

“It’ll also go towards supporting our patient and education programs and professional education programs,” said Marfione.

Over 1-million people are affected by irritable bowel disease in the United States. The disease isn’t specific to any age, gender or race.

One of the biggest teams at the walk was Sam’s Squad. A team started by a family after their daughter was diagnosed with Crohn’s in 2015.

“Samantha didn’t want to talk about it. She was very anti-letting anybody know. And this walk was inspirational for her to just open up, meet people, so she knew she wasn’t by herself,” said Nicole Stratton of Sam’s Squad.

22News Storm Team Meteorlogist Adam Strzempko emceed the event.

Donations for this year’s event ends December 31st and then teams can start back up again in the new year.

The final tally for the walk came in at over $30,000 raised.