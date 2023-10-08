SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the 11th annual “Wicked in Pink” Motorcycle Run.

This event will benefit Mercy Medical Center’s Sister Caritas Cancer Center, and all of the money raised on Sunday will go towards the Patient Services Fund at the cancer center.

Anyone is welcome to attend the motorcycle run and organizers are encouraging people to wear their best pink outfits. The entry fee is $20 per person in advance. Registration for this event begins at 10 a.m.

The ride will begin at the Southwick Recreation Center and it will end at the Polish American Club of Agawam in Feeding Hills. After the run, event participants, families, and friends may attend the “after-party” at the Polish American Club which will include food, a cash bar, raffles, vendors, activities, and live entertainment, according to a news release from Mercy Medical Center.