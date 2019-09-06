12 arrested after narcotics trafficking investigation in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A dozen suspects were arrested as a result of a month-long investigation into heroin and cocaine trafficking in Holyoke.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News four of the suspects– 21-year-old Eric Torres, 20-year-old Kevin Velez, 19-year-old Anthony Santiago, and 33-year-old Alex Ortiz— were arrested Thursday after a search of 212 Walnut Street. Leydon said police seized approximately 1,100 bags of heroin, packing and processing materials, and $1,800 in cash from that address.

All four suspects were charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug. Ortiz was also charged with distribution of a Class A drug and a Class B drug.

Over the last month, the following eight suspects were also arrested on active warrants:

49-year-old Milton Lugo on a charge of Distribution of a Class B Drug

on a charge of Distribution of a Class B Drug 28 -year-old Heriberto Mora on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine) 25 -year-old Jorge Collazo Jr. on a charge of violating a 209A Order, (Abuse Prevention Order)

on a charge of violating a 209A Order, (Abuse Prevention Order) 20 -year-old Luis Echevarria on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine) 57 -year-old Roberto Bigio-Diaz on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine) 41 -year-old Nestor Caraballo on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

on the charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine) 27 -year-old John Jacob-Rivera on a charge of Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin)

on a charge of Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin) 41 -year-old Adalberto Cruz on the charges of two counts distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin) and two counts distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine

The agencies involved in the investigation and arrests include the Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals Service, Western Mass Gang Task Force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Taskforce, and Homeland Security Investigations.

“This was a tremendous effort by all agencies involved to make the streets of Holyoke appreciably safer by dismantling a large street level narcotics trafficking organization. “The collaborative effort was initiated by the Holyoke Police Department through their own observations but more importantly from resident reports. I encourage citizens to engage and communicate with law enforcement and initiate more positive public safety outcomes.” DA Anthony Gulluni

