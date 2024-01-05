WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A crate of 12 bunnies were found abandoned at Fountain Park in Wilbraham and thanks to the help of one resident, these bunnies have now all found homes.

Wilbraham resident Maureen Callahan was walking her dog at Fountain Park last Thursday when she came across a crate of bunnies on a trail. She reached out for help, calling animal control, then area humane societies. She also called a friend, who offered to put the bunnies in her car that night as it was starting to get dark and cold.

Credit: Tara Buckert







“Then, within five minutes, a police officer showed up. So the three of us went into reaction mode and just started picking them up and putting them into my friend’s car, which she kind of prepared and put something down in the back of her car,” said Callahan.

The Connecticut Every Bunny Counts Rescue came to Callahan’s house to assess the bunnies the following day and determined there was a mom, a dad and 10 babies. The rescue organization said it’s likely someone got overwhelmed with the breeding.

Wilbraham Police say at this time there is no information on who may have left the bunnies.