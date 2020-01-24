1  of  2
$12 million I-391 resurfacing project in Chicopee/Holyoke

Hampden County
(WWLP) – MassDOT’s $12 million I-391 resurfacing project aims to re-pave the lanes on I-391, in Chicopee and Holyoke. But, winter weather has forced MassDOT to halt the construction work.

Signs were installed to warn drivers of the road work all along the highway, but MassDOT told 22News Friday, the project has been shut down due to the winter season.

The highway is considered a work zone, so the signs must remain up. Crews began preliminary work on the project in November, which included patching potholes.

MassDOT couldn’t tell 22News a specific date, but they said work on the project will resume in the spring.

Despite the delay, MassDOT still anticipates having this I-391 project completed by August of 2021.

