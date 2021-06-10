12 organizations awarded social justice grants

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Organizations in the Holyoke area who are fighting injustice, oppression, and poverty were awarded grants from the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice.

In a news release sent to 22News from Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice Advisory Board, 12 grants totaling more than $7,500 were awarded to organizations in the greater Holyoke area. A reception is being held on Friday at the Wistariahurst Museum.

The recipients of the awards will be in attendance as well as attorney David Hoose, who will be given the 2020/2021 Social Justice Champion Award for his continued efforts for social justice in the criminal justice system. The event will be live on the Carlos Vega Facebook page.

The grants were issued to the following organizations:

Jobs with Justice The Resistance Center The Gray House White Street School in Springfield Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative MORE4Youth Home City Development Providence Ministries The Performance Project The Children’s Study Home Seeds of a Father The Wildflower Alliance

Small grants have been awarded to nonprofit organizations since 2010 Carlos Vega which is managed by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.