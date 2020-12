HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve people are without a place to stay, after an apartment building partially collapsed Sunday afternoon in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police told 22News that power to the entire building, located at 112 West Street, has been shut off.

Holyoke Police also said that officers will continue to monitor the situation for any further danger to nearby residents.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any new information as soon as it becomes available.