12 people homeless after Westfield fire

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve people are without a place to live, following a fire at a two-family home in Westfield Thursday morning.

Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News the fire on Orange Street has been put out, but a crew is standing-by as a precaution.

Firefighters were called to Orange Street just before 1:30 A.M.

The fire was contained to the attic of the home, and all 12 people who live there were able to make it out safely, thanks to working smoke detectors. Firefighters were also able to rescue several pets: 12 birds and two geckos.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the state fire marshal’s office is looking into the cause.