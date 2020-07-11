12 people without a home after massive house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve people in Springfield are without a home after a large house fire Friday night.

Those 12 people are currently being assisted by The Red Cross following a fire involving three homes on Alderman Street erupted around 10 p.m. When 22News crew arrived in the area, houses were engulfed in flames and smoke filled the street.

The Springfield Police Department said they are unable to release information at this time regarding what may have caused the three house fires. No injuries have been reported at this time as well.

22News will continue to bring you the latest update as more information is released.

MAP: Alderman Street