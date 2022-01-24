12 Springfield police supervisors take part in leadership program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dozen Springfield police supervisors are taking part in a program designed to foster leadership skills.

Commissioner Clapprood said this program is about developing leadership skills to build better relationships with the staff and the community. The program started up this Friday. Ten Lieutenants and two Sergeants are taking in part in this program. Over the next seven weeks, each Friday, they’re taking part in the Police Leadership Blue Sky Program which is run through Babson College.

Commissioner Clapprood told 22News how this program can be utilized, especially when they’re faced with the high stress situations that being on the force can present.

“What I felt was important was at this point in time, because the department’s so diverse too, is learning how to lead people. Learning how to be a good example. Make tough decisions. How to get the best out of people,” said Commissioner Clapprood.

Clapprood added that this will help the department as they apply for their state certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. She’s hoping they will be able to put all their supervisors through this course.