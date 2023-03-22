WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special day for a little girl from Palmer after she received a gift certificate from a West Springfield jewelry store.

Lyla Geary is a 12-year-old girl that entered into a drawing during West Springfield’s WinterFest and she came to town with family Wednesday to collect her prize. It was a family member that entered Lyla in the Winterfest drawing for a $250 gift certificate for Steven’s Diamond Jewelers at Laura’s Unique Boutique.

Family have been keeping an eye out for Lyla, who has been having a hard time since her mom died in a car crash on the Mass Pike in June of 2021. Lyla plans to use the gift certificate to get something special in her mom’s memory.

“What I’m thinking of doing is write her name down on a pin and I can remember her and bring her to school with me,” said Lila.

“We were delighted that Lyla could win this, it’s very appropriate given the situation,” said Roberta Page, President of West Springfield, Inc.

After gathering at the Boutique to collect her certificate, Lyla and her family had plans to head to Stevens Jewelers and pick out her special piece. It was a such a nice day for Lyla, she had a half day of school and then got to spend time with her family.