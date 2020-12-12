Springfield Police Department wraps up 364 Giving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department and Patrolman’s Union finished their week of 364 Giving on Friday evening.

A donation of $12,000 was split evenly between Bikers Against Child Abuse and The Gray house. 22News spoke with both organizations who said the money will be spent on the children in their organizations.

“Everything we get donated goes to the kids. We give them a backpack their own blanket so everything we get goes to them. We give them a backpack their own vest and a blanket so all the money goes to the children,” Bikers Against Child Abuse member, Joe Capalbo said.

“This generous donation will ensure we can continue providing quality youth programming to some of the cities most vulnerable families and populations,” Director of The Gray House, Kristen McClintock said.

While Friday was 364 Giving’s largest donation of the week, the Springfield Police Officers and supervisors raised more than $22,000 for several community organizations.