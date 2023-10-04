SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers may experience delays on Spring Street in Springfield starting Thursday as repairs are being made to sewer pipes.

According to a new release from Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, Spring Street will be reduced to one lane between Worthington and Pearl Streets. Traffic will be alternating the use of the road managed by police and posted signs during construction hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sewer pipes in this section date back to 1899, 124 years, and are being repaired as part of the Commission’s collection system asset management and maintenance program. The Spring Street Sewer Pipe Improvement project is prioritizing repairs to pipes based on age and condition.

The project is expected to continue through October.