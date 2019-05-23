127 Westfield students receive scholarship awards

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 57th annual Scholarship Awards Night was held at Westfield Middle School on Wednesday.

127 Westfield students received almost $148,000 in scholarships through the CSF Westfield Dollars for Scholars program.

The organization’s President Cindi Neary said she was awarded the scholarship from her hometown, and her children have also been recipients. Neary became legally blind in her 30’s.

She told 22News about her philosophy of living.

“Life is what you make it,” Neary said. “And this is a charity, I firmly believe in it is helped my family and you don’t need 20/20 vision to know how important that is.”

Dollars for Scholars’ mission is to help students in Westfield achieve their dreams of higher education.

