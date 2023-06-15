SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts collected more than $12 million in sports betting taxes in the month of May.

In the month of May, $454,965,416.18 was wagered through current and future in-person and online sports bets. Retail licensees allowed for in-person sports wagering received $1,559,828.35 in taxable gaming revenue in May. The total gaming revenue across six online platforms was $59,410,840.40. The total taxes collected by the state in May for sports betting was $12,120,398.98.

MGM Springfield was in the negative for accrual winnings for a second month, meaning they paid out more to wagerers than they won in overall in-person bets.

“When an operator’s adjusted gross sports wagering receipts for a month is a negative number because the winnings paid to wagerers and excise taxes paid pursuant to federal law exceed the operator’s total gross receipts from sports wagering, the Sports Wagering Law allows the operator to carry over the negative amount in tax liability to returns filed for subsequent months.,” said the MGC.

As for online sports betting, DraftKings brought in the most taxable revenue with $30 million, followed by FanDuel with $19.7 million. New online licensees this month were Betr and Fanatics.

As for traditional casino wagering, the combined Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the state’s three casinos was approximately $98.7 million. MGM Springfield took in $23,346,544.27 in the combined table and slot games, paying $5,836,636.07 in taxes to the state.

To date, Massachusetts has collected approximately $1.431 billion in taxes from the three casinos in the state since the opening of each facility.