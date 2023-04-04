CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Western Massachusetts held its 12th Annual Art and Poetry Show Tuesday evening at the Chicopee Public Library.

The show features the work of artists and poets living with mental health conditions. Featured art and poetry works are on sale for the public to purchase, with proceeds going to the artists.

“It helps me round myself, it helps me explore my inner self and express myself in the best way possible. It’s extremely healthy to get yourself out on paper and be creative and create something that is going to last forever,” says artist, Destiny McDonough.

One in five Americans will face mental health problems every year. NAMI is dedicated to building better lives for people affected by mental health conditions.

If you would like to visit the exhibit in Chicopee, it will be running until the end of April.