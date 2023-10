HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Creativity was the winner at Saturday’s 12th annual Great Holyoke Brick Race.

Participants raced cars they built with bricks down a steep track using only gravity to help them cross the finish line. Some of the brick cars people created were brightly colored, made to look like animals, one even topped with a doll head. People of all ages could participate and teams are encouraged. This years event was sponsored by Paper City Studios in downtown Holyoke.