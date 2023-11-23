EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 12th annual Stuffing the Pantry 5K run or walk is being held on Thanksgiving in East Longmeadow.

Runners and walkers will assemble in just a few hours and lace up their sneakers to help those facing food insecurity. Participants can run in the 5k, go for a nice 2-mile walk, or participate

from the comfort of their home via Zoom.

Race check-in is at 7 a.m. and the race itself kicks off at 8 a.m. at American Saw on 301 Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow. All proceeds from the Road Race and Walk will be contributed directly to the Open Pantry.

Open pantry assists people who are hungry, homeless, or disadvantaged to improve the quality of their lives. Now more than ever before families are turning toward the Open Pantry for food service.

Last year, the race donated more than $52,000 and a truckload of food which directly supported

Open Pantry’s Emergency Food Pantry.

So what’s better than starting the morning with a run to help those in need, enjoying a nice turkey dinner, and taking a nap?