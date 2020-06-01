13 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at Hampden County Jail in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, there are 13 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, including 12 active cases.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto told 22News, the department has tested a total of 614 people for COVID-19; 12 inmates and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rizzuto said 13 inmates tested positive but one inmate’s case has run its course and the person is now healthy again. Twelve staff members previously tested positive but have since recovered and were medically cleared to return to work.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi announced Monday that the infection rate of COVID-19 at the Ludlow jail is just 2 percent of the population, with only 12 active cases out of the 614 people tested.

“We didn’t just get lucky to have such a low percentage of infection among the people in our care. These results came because of a strict, medically advised protocol, and we are very proud but not surprised at the success that has been yielded from our proven infectious disease control system. We had a few people refuse to take COVID-19 tests, which complicates things, but that is their right. We will have to treat those cases as presumptive positives and place them in a medical quarantine status until they are medically cleared and can no longer potentially spread the virus if they are indeed infected. But with just ten people refusing to be tested, we have a solid grasp on how small this cluster of positives was and we will soon be back to business as we were.” -Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi

The lockdown procedures that were implemented on May 25 have been reviewed and modified to begin a phased return to normal operations. Rizzuto said some housing units are already back to normal and the department anticipates all privileges in place before the lockdown be restored within a couple of days.

The medical staff will also conduct comprehensive testing at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Facility in Chicopee.