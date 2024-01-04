LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow has installed several new public electric vehicle charging stations across the town.

A total of 13 charging stations will be available between four locations. Electric vehicle owners looking to use the chargers must download the Enel X Way App, where they can monitor their charging and securely make payments.

The charging stations will be located at the following areas:

Adult Center, 211 Maple Road – on the right side of the building near the pool

Department of Public Works, 170 Dwight Road – to the front left of the building

Longmeadow High School, 95 Grassy Gutter Road – behind the high school in the parking lot accessible from Williams Street

Wolf Swamp Athletic Fields, 703 Wolf Swamp Road – located near the concession stand

“We are excited to offer the first public access charging stations in Town,” said Town Manager Lyn N. Simmons, “As more people make the switch from traditional fuel vehicles, it is important to have charging stations available to encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles.”

These EV charging stations were funded through Eversource’s Make Ready Program and MassEVIP grant funding. Stations were installed with assistance from Universal Electric, Rivermoor Energy and the Longmeadow DPW.

In addition, the town of Longmeadow now has one electric vehicle that will be used by the Code Enforcement Officers when conducting inspections.