13 small business in Indian Orchard receives grant from Eastman Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Indian Orchard Council has announced the first 13 recipients of the Eastman Chemical Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Grants for Small Businesses.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the foundation recently gave the Indian Orchard Citizens Council $20,000 to distribute grants to small business owners within the city who have greatly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The applications we received described the heartbreaking challenges being faced by many small businesses: many forced to close their doors for the last several months, the loss of sales and revenue, the forced lay-off or furlough of their employees, the mounting financial pressures of struggling to keep up with and paying back-rent and utilities. Financial challenges of being forced to budget for the installation of now mandated plastic shield guards, and purchase additional cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and PPEs (personal protective equipment – masks and gloves) that are now being required as a condition for re-opening their businesses, have put them all in a financial bind.” Paul Caron, Interim Chairman of the IOBCC.

The initial $500 grants were awarded to the following businesses:

A Brighter Future Child Care Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shop Movie Town Berkshire Auto The Barber Shop Family Mart Solmar Restaurant Built N Power The Melting Pot Grillers Hall of Fame Potbelly’s Pub Orchard Imports Champion Nutrition

The Eastman Foundation awarded a total of $105,000 in grants to Springfield organizations that provide access to food, shelter, and economic support.